Josephine Cronin nee Murphy, Shanara, Kilgobnet, Beaufort

Josephine passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Dermot, children Lisa, Adrian & his partner Regina, Cathal & his partner Linda, her dearly loved grandchildren Fíadh, Charlie, Zara & Raina, brother Pat, sisters Kathleen, Deborah & Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Mary and brothers Batty Joe, Brendan & Danny.

Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (March 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin arriving at 8pm.

Requiem Mass Saturday morning (March 25th) at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care