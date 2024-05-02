Advertisement

Johnny Egan

May 2, 2024 11:35 By receptionradiokerry
Johnny Egan of Tubrid Hill, Ardfert and Oakpark, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (5th May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday morning at 11 am where the Requiem Mass for Johnny will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Daffodil Nurses - Kerry Cancer Support Group (www.donors.cancer.ie/page/FUNMTNWKDWV), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

