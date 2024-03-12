The death has taken place of John Wren, late of Ballymackessy, Ballylongford; Died peacefully on March 10th 2024 at his residence, in the loving care of his family.

Sadly missed by his wife and best friend Aileen (née Hanrahan). Cherished Dad to Denise, (McEnery), Eoin and Emily. Devoted Daideo to Ultan, Iarlaith, Eimear and Rian. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Alex and Emily’s partner Patrick. John will also be missed by his brother Mike, sisters Mairead, Mary and Josephine, his many relations and his many, many friends.

The family would also like to acknowledge the outstanding care John received from Dr. Sheehan and her team in the palliative care department of the University Hospital Kerry.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday evening March 12th from 5:30pm to 8pm with John’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for John will take place at 11am on Wednesday 13th March, followed by interment afterwards in Relig Mhichil, Ballylongford.

Advertisement

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.