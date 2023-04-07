Advertisement

John (Séan) Twomey.

Apr 10, 2023 10:04 By receptionradiokerry
John (Séan) Twomey.

John (Séan) Twomey, Gortnakilla, Clonkeen, Glenflesk, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday, April, 10th from 7pm-8pm.  Rosary at 8pm.  Removal on Tuesday morning April 11th, arriving at 10.30am to the Church of Our Lady of The Wayside Clonkeen, followed by  11am   Requiem Mass.  Burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.

