John (Séan) Twomey, Gortnakilla, Clonkeen, Glenflesk, Co.Kerry.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday, April, 10th from 7pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning April 11th, arriving at 10.30am to the Church of Our Lady of The Wayside Clonkeen, followed by 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.