John Quilter

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (18th July) from 7 to 8:30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn via Abbeydorney and Ballyconnell on Tuesday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.mycondolences.ie). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Beloved brother of Noreen, Mary, Margaret, Thomas, Gerald, Bridie and Kathleen and son of the late Jack and Cathy.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law Leo and Dennis, sister-in-law Toni, cousins and kind friends.