John Michael Houlihan, Lacca West, Ballyduff
Advertisement
22nd December, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen (Nell) and his sisters Bridie, Annie and Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Joan, son J.P., daughter Michelle, grandchildren Rónan, Sean Michael, Andrew and Hannah, son-in-law Ronan Radican, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Annette, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Chief Superintendent has no concerns of tensions in Limerick spilling into KerryDec 23, 2022 13:12
Kerry manager told defender that 2022 was a big year for him and he would want to be making the breakthroughDec 23, 2022 13:12
Nasty strain of flu in circulation points towards a busy Christmas for SouthDoc in KerryDec 23, 2022 13:12
Kerry TD says it’s impossible to get driving licences given current delaysDec 23, 2022 13:12
Council to decide on planning for 52-house development in Tralee early next yearDec 23, 2022 09:12