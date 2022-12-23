John Michael Houlihan, Lacca West, Ballyduff

22nd December, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen (Nell) and his sisters Bridie, Annie and Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Joan, son J.P., daughter Michelle, grandchildren Rónan, Sean Michael, Andrew and Hannah, son-in-law Ronan Radican, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Annette, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Monday evening (26th December) from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass for John Michael Houlihan will take place on Tuesday at 11.00am in St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.