John Michael Fleming.

Barna, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen, cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com

Peacefully on the 15th of April 2022 in the care of the staff in Willow Brook Home Castleisland. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Hannah, sister Mary (USA) and niece Kathleen (UK).

Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Andy and Danny, sisters in law Margaret and Eileen, brother in law Lenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.