John McCarthy, Doora, Portmagee

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Wednesday (Feb 9th) from 6 to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning arriving for 11am requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.