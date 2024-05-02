John Joseph Carey, Coolegrean Park, Killarney and formerly of Milltown; peacefully in the wonderful care of staff at the District Hospital and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sean, David and Stephen. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law Christy and Virginia, grandchildren Emma and Jack, Brothers Richard and Michael, extended family, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday, the 3rd of May, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday followed by burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.

The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to Palliative Care.