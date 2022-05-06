John Joe Tangney, Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Monday from 5.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon, Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Team.

Family Information: Peacefully, at home on the 7th of May 2022, surrounded by his loving family, in his 100th year. Predeceased by his son-in-law Brendan, brother Bill and sisters Kate and Nora.

John Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary (nee Kerins), sons Pat, Joe and Seán, daughters Maria (Coffey) and Noeleen (O'Shea), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and their partners, his adored great-granddaughter, sisters Bridie (UK), Sr. Maura (Chicago) and Nellie, brothers Michael (Toronto), Denis (Tipperary) and Pat (Tralee) and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.