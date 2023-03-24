John Joe Coffey, Douglas, Killorglin
Reposing tomorrow Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm .
Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St.James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for John Joe Coffey will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
House Private Please
Advertisement
Family Information: Sadly missed by his wife Ann (Ida), children ; Orla, Emer, Sinéad, Diarmuid, Áine & Niamh, brother Gerald, sister Mary, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends
Recommended
Series of festivals and events taking place across Kerry this weekendMar 24, 2023 13:03
Kerry housing second highest number of Ukrainians of any countyMar 24, 2023 13:03
Fashion designer Don O’Neill moving home to KerryMar 24, 2023 13:03
Hayes family solicitor reacts to arrests in Baby John murder caseMar 24, 2023 13:03