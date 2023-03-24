John Joe Coffey, Douglas, Killorglin

Reposing tomorrow Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm .

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St.James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for John Joe Coffey will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

House Private Please

Family Information: Sadly missed by his wife Ann (Ida), children ; Orla, Emer, Sinéad, Diarmuid, Áine & Niamh, brother Gerald, sister Mary, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends