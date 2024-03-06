John ‘Jack’ Dineen, Formerly of Old Chapel, Rathmore and Headford, Killarney.

Formerly of Old Chapel, Rathmore and Headfort, Killarney, Kerry.

Suddenly but peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret (née Healy), sadly missed father of Padraig, Dermot and Maireád, daughters in law Eileen and Majella, son in law Tony, his adored grandchildren, Shannen, Greta, Patrick, Erin, Seán, Sarah, Sadie and the late Aoibheann, sister Mary, brother Paddy, sister in law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeased by his brothers Charlie, Timmy and his sister Nora.

May he Rest In Peace

Sunrise 4th March 1939 - Sunset 6th March 2024

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93D544) on Friday 8th March from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Cortege arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk (V93 X0C2) on Saturday morning 9th March at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Advertisement

Live stream link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page and also on the following link