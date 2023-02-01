John Hickey, Calfmount, Headford, Killarney.
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care staff at University Hospital Kerry. On 31st January 2023. Sadly missed by your loving wife Kathleen, his cherished daughters Anne and Eimear, his sister Margaret, his brothers Donal and Henry, sister in law, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.
May his gentle soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
House private please.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
Donation to Palliative Care Unit at UHK.
