John Haugh, late of Meenevoughane, Brosna, Co. Kerry and Huddersfield, England.
Requiem Mass for John will take place on Saturday, 15th April 2023 in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at 1.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Interment of ashes afterwards in The New Cemetery Brosna.
Rest In Peace
Family Information: Predeceased by his parents and brother Jerry, John is sadly missed by his wife Avril, sons John, Alan and Ian, daughter Diane Donovan, their mother Marina, stepsons Craig and Marcus, brother Jimmy Keane, sisters Eileen Healey, Margaret Downey and Anna O’Donnell, grandchildren Chloe, Sadie, Sophie, Zach and Brooke, son-in-law Neil, daughter-in-law Marie, Ian’s partner Rachel, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
