John Gerard Stack, Galebridge, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only please .Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private ,please.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by his brother Joe, sisters Joan and Noreen and grandson Killian. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, children Joanne, Johnny, Yvonne, Paula, Shay and Kevin, sons-in-law Ronan, Cathal, Philip and Kym, daughters-in-law Kerry and Elaine. Dearly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, siblings Maurice, Marie, Eileen and Eddie, brother-in-law Paudie, sisters-in-law Betsy, Mary, Anna-Mai, Breda, Eileen and Margaret, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.