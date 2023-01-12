John Francie O Sullivan

The Pound, Portmagee

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6pm-8pm in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen and also on Sunday evening from 6pm followed by removal at 7-30pm to St Patrick's Church Portmagee arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/portmagee Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to The Irish Guide Dogs Association

Family Information: Beloved husband of Bridget (nee O' Sullivan) & dear father of Karen & Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives & a large circle of friends.