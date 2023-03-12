John C. O'Mahony (Johnny Con), Tureenclassaugh, Knocknagree, Co. Cork

On March 12th, 2023, peacefully after a short illness, in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Araglen Nursing home, Boherbue. Johnny Con, predeceased by his beloved wife Julia, sons in law Andy and Denis, sisters Sheila, Peg, Bina, Sr. Nora and his brother Timmy. Lovingly remembered by his son's Nealie, Denis, John and Tim, his daughters Margaret (Lucey) and Ann (Davies) and his daughters in law Kathleen and Mary. Much loved brother of Sr Mary (USA) and brother in law of Rita. Adored grandfather of Sean, Peter, Julie, Danny, Sean, Shauna, Aisling, D.J, Con, Orna, Ronan and Donnacha. Affectionately remembered by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Monday from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386.