John Anthony (Tony) Lyons

TORINE HOUSE, SUNHILL, KILLORGLIN, CO.KERRY

The Funeral Cortege will depart from his residence on Tuesday morning (9th November) to St. James’ Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

In ensuring everybody’s safety we ask that you please adhere to all guidelines relating to Government and HSE advice regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and all other protocols, at all times while attending the funeral

Predeceased by his father Daniel (Danio), his mother Eileen, brother Donal and sister Aideen.

Beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Tony, Caroline and Kerry, brother of Ursula Norris (Clonmel) and Angela Kelleher (Killorglin), father-in-law of Ria, Philip and Terry. Loving grandfather of Daisy, Alex, Melanie and Finn. Sadly missed by his family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.