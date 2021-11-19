Joe O'Sullivan, Rathea, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joe being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.

Beloved brother of the late Donal and Joan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Patrick, Eamon, Maurice and Sean, sisters Bridie, Maureen and Nance, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.