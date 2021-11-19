Joe O'Sullivan, Rathea, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joe being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.
Advertisement
Beloved brother of the late Donal and Joan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Patrick, Eamon, Maurice and Sean, sisters Bridie, Maureen and Nance, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Petrol and diesel prices in Kerry below national averageNov 20, 2021 17:11
Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches KerryNov 20, 2021 16:11
Council announces road closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages RallyNov 20, 2021 13:11
Kerry farmers whose lands are impacted by feral goats told to contact government bodiesNov 20, 2021 17:11
COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past weekNov 19, 2021 13:11