Advertisement

Joe Moynihan

Aug 18, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Joe Moynihan
Advertisement

Joe Moynihan, late of Killarney Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork; Streatham, London, and formerly of Knockduragh, Headford, Killarney.
A private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patricks Church, Millstreet.
Joe's Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/millstreet
Funeral cortége will pass the family home on the Killarney road en route to Rathmore Cemetery for burial.
No flowers by request, donations can be made to Cancer Research U.K.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus