Joe Moynihan, late of Killarney Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork; Streatham, London, and formerly of Knockduragh, Headford, Killarney.

A private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patricks Church, Millstreet.

Joe's Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Funeral cortége will pass the family home on the Killarney road en route to Rathmore Cemetery for burial.

No flowers by request, donations can be made to Cancer Research U.K.