Joe Corrigan, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee died peacefully at home, on 24th March 2023, beloved son of the late Terry & Maisie and dear brother of Leo, Helen and the late Tony.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews & nieces Shanna, Terry, Cara, Ricky, Jason, Sinead & Gillian, sister-in-law Joan, relatives, neighbours, many friends and his devoted dog Millie.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (27th March) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Cork/Kerry Health Link Bus (www.kerrycancersupport.com), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
