Dec 26, 2022 09:12 By receptionradiokerry
Joe C. Keating, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen, Co.Kerry.

The death has occurred of Joe C Keating, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry on 24th December 2022.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Adoring husband of Carrie (deceased) and loving father of Maurice (deceased), Joseph, Maura, Michael and Paul. His daughters-in-law Elaine and Gina, son-in-law Seth and Ciara. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Dillon, Monique, Isabelle, Dara, Jane and Amy, his sister Babe, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Waking on St. Stephen’s Day, December 26th in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church on Tuesday, December 27th, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family home private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cunamh Iveragh  or to The Samaritans.

