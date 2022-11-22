Joan Steinborn née Talbot of Lisbeg, Oakpark and formerly of Laharn, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Christian, dearest mother of Theo, Carl & Maria and sister of the late John Joe, Tom & Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Christian, Ross, Ruaidhri, Sonja & Kristin, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Annette & Katrina, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Joan Steinborn née Talbot will be celebrated at 10am streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society, www.alzheimer.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.