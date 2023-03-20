Joan Reidy (nee Cremins) Glenlarhan Cordal Castleisland and Raheen Limerick. Peacefully on March 21st 2023 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Deirdre, sons Gary and Brian, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Sarah, her adored grandsons Darragh, Cian and Dáithí, brothers Tim, Mick and Jerry, sisters Mary and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Nessan's Church Raheen Limerick on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Nessan's Church Raheen followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/raheen

House Private Please in Raheen and Glenlarhan.