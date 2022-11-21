Joan Murphy née Houlihan, Ahamore, Causeway and late of Lacca West, Balllyduff, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 21st. November 2022. Predeceased by her husband John W and her sister Annie Moloney. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, Helen McCarthy (Causeway), Will (The Spa), Josephine Larkin (Ballybunion), Patricia, Michael, Gerard (Sydney) and Declan (New Jersey). Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, brother John Michael Houlihan (Ballyduff), sister-in-law Joan, daughters-in-law Sandra and Lisa, sons-in-law Joseph and Danny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney Thursday at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyre Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.