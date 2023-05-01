Joan Mulcahy, (née Hilliard) Lisnagree, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home on 2nd May 2023, surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team, Irish Cancer Society and The Home Help Team that looked after Joan so well. Predeceased by her husband Seán, her parents Madge and Padneen, sisters Ann and Nora and sister-in-law Mary Hilliard. Sadly missed by her loving children Seán, Frank, Tom, Mike, Murt, Moss and Mags, her brothers John, Willie and Francie, sisters Belinda, Vera and Margaret, her adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Thursday morning at 10.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on Castlegregory parish facebook page). Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

(House Private Please)

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.