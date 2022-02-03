Joan (Johanna) O'Neill née Barrett, The Cashen, Ballyduff and formerly of Gurtnaminch, Listowel.

Died, suddenly and peacefully, on the 5th February, 2022 at her daughter's residence in the loving care of her daughter Helen and sons Nelius, James and Niall. United now with her beloved husband Jeremiah and son Jer James, her father Michael, mother Margaret, brothers Mike Joe, Con and Jim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving family, Helen (O'Connor), Margaret (Scanlon), Mike O'Neill, Joanne O'Neill, Mike's partner Paula and and Joannes partner Danny, sons-in-law Neilus and Mike, grandchildren Diarmuid, James, Sophie, Jeremiah, Danielle, Kevin, Aoife, Darragh, Niall and Jessica, her brother John, sisters-in-law Helen O'Sullivan, Bridie Barrett and Nora Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening (Mon Feb 7th) from 5pm to 7pm, for family and friends.

The funeral cortége will depart from her daughter Helen's house in Tullahinnel South, Ballylongford (V31XE40) via The Cashen to arrive at Saints Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Tuesday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live-streamed on Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff