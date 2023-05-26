Joan Harrington nee Kissane of Ballincullig, Kielduff, Tralee and formerly Rangue, Killorglin, died peacefully at Aperee Living on 27th May 2023, beloved wife of Maurice (Mossie).

Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons and daughters, Maurice (Mossie Jr.), Margaret, Edmond (Ed), Patrick (Pat) & Christina, their partners, her adored grandsons Maurice & Jamie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, her devoted dog Pearl and many friends at home and abroad.

Reposing at her home in Kielduff (v92wrr2) on Tuesday (30th May) from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11 am. Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh and to the K.S.P.C.A., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.