Joan Fitzgerald née Rice, Mount Shanid, Cloghers, Tralee and formerly of Kilmoyley.

Beloved wife of the late Edmund (Ned), dear mother of Will and Breda and sister of Colm and the late Rose and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Joey, Jack, Megan & Ella, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Kerry, brother-in-law John Fitzgerald, sister-in-law Margo, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 7pm to 8:30pm for family and friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 10am.

streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society Of Ireland, www.alzheimer.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.