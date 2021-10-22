Jimmy Lawlor

Tullacrimmin Abbeydorney.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7 to 8:30 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney) Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Brother of John, Tim, Noel, Danny, Helen, Mai and the late Der and Willie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathleen, Kathleen, Eileen and Ann, relatives, neighbours and friends.