Jimmy Lawlor

Tullacrimmin Abbeydorney.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7 to 8:30 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney) Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Brother of John, Tim, Noel, Danny, Helen, Mai and the late Der and Willie.
Advertisement
Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathleen, Kathleen, Eileen and Ann, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Works ongoing in an effort to life North Kerry boil water noticeOct 22, 2021 17:10
The Range opens in TraleeOct 22, 2021 13:10
€210,000 allocated to 11 Kerry projects to support adventure and rural tourismOct 23, 2021 16:10
Decision due in coming week on multi-million-euro Dingle Distillery developmentOct 23, 2021 17:10
US company executives with Kerry links found guilty of fraud in New YorkOct 23, 2021 15:10