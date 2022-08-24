Jim Gould, Creamery Road, Brosna, Co. Kerry

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home Brosna on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Brosna.

Passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of his family, on Thursday, August 25th 2022.

Jim is very sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons Matthew and James, daughters-in-law Clare and Stephanie, grandchildren Monty, Padraig, Luca, Sebastian and Avery, sister Theresa, nephews, nieces and all his other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.