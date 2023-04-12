The death has occurred of JIM DALY

Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, Kerry

JIM DALY, BALLYGAMBOON, CASTLEMAINE

Jim passed away peacefully, on April 12th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry

Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Kitty.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Dan, sister Mary, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Paddy, niece Rebecca, nephews Conor, Eoghan, Brendán & Pádraig, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~

Reposing Sunday evening (April 16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass Monday (April 17th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Jim's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.