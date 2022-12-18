Jeremiah 'Jerh' Stack (The Monk) ex postman, Stagmount, Rockchapel on December 17th following an illness bravely bourne, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Marymount Hospice. Jerh, dear brother of Dave, Johnny, Maurice, James, Gerard, sisters, Helen, Mary, Nora, Geraldine, Patricia and Marie.

Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, aunt in law, cousins, a large circle of relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Allen's Funeral home (P51W891) on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm. Reception into St. Peters Church Rockchapel at 11.30am on Wednesday, 21st of December followed by Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.