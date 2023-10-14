Jeremiah Anthony Dowling of Princeton, New Jersey and late of Lenamore, Ballylongford. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's cemetery
Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers, Ballylongford.
