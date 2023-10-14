Advertisement

Jeremiah Anthony Dowling

Oct 15, 2023 08:54 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah Anthony Dowling

Jeremiah Anthony Dowling of Princeton, New Jersey and late of Lenamore, Ballylongford. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's cemetery

Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers, Ballylongford.

