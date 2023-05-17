Jane (Janie) Tobin (nee Brosnan) Gallowsfields, Tralee and formerly of St. Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee died on May 17th, 2023, beloved wife of Joe (Joey) and dear mother of Stephen and the late Lorna, predeceased by her parents John and Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Pauline and Mary, brothers Michael and Johnny, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and former work colleagues.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Jane will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.

House private please.