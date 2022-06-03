James T. (Jimmy) O' Connor
Ardaneanig Killarney and formerly of O' Connors Crash Repairs
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Jimmy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
Beloved husband of the late Breeda and loving father of Sheila, Tim, John, Mike and the late baby James. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Raymond Healy, daughters-in-law Grace, Mary Frances and Bridget, his grandchildren Louise, Rachel, Chris, Lauren, Clodagh, Aaron, James, Emma, Niamh, Bríd and Róisín, his brother and sisters Bridie, Nora, Kathy and Dermot, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many great friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
