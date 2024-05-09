The death has occurred of James Sugrue, Emlagh, Ballinskelligs Co. Kerry & Valentia Hospital who passed away peacefully in Valentia Hospital on Thursday, 9th May 2024, surrounded by his loving family. James is predeceased by his parents John, Hannah and his brother Micheal. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen (McCarthy), Joan (O’Connor), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgeralds's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) on Friday evening (May 10th) from 6pm-7-45pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Michael's Church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, arriving at 8-30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday afternoon (May 11th) at 2pm followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital. The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below.