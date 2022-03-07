Advertisement

Mar 8, 2022 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
James O’Sullivan of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Matthew, James, Martin and the late Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brother Jeremiah, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Marie & Audrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30 pm (10th March). Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

