James O’Sullivan of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Matthew, James, Martin and the late Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brother Jeremiah, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Marie & Audrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Advertisement
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30 pm (10th March). Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
26 Kerry dentists have left treatment scheme for medical card holdersMar 7, 2022 13:03
Tralee gardaí investigate assault on young manMar 7, 2022 17:03
IFA says majority of Kerry farmers unlikely to contribute to crop crisisMar 7, 2022 13:03
Kerry Group called on to suspend its operations in RussiaMar 8, 2022 09:03
Over 1900 houses without power this morningMar 8, 2022 11:03