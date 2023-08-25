James O'Brien, Stoney Gap, Oakview Village, Tralee. Peacefully in Kerry University Hospital on 25th August 2023.

Predeceased by his Dad, William (Billy), his Mom, Helen (Lila) and his brothers John and Edmund. Sadly missed by his loving children Jamie and Jacob, and their mother Karen, his brothers Billy and Terence and stepsister Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the ''Rose Room'', Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Sunday, 27th August 2023, from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral Cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Monday morning 28th.August, 2023 at 11.15 am, arriving at St. John's Church at 11.30 am, for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass which will be live streamed in (http://www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in New Rath cemetery.

Advertisement

No flowers please, donations, if desired to, Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee