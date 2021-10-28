James Mc Gillicuddy

Lohar Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday evening.
Removal on Monday at 12.45pm from Fitzgeralds funeral home to arrive in Lohar Church for 1.30pm Mass followed by burial in Derrynane Abbey
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link www.churchservices.tv/portmagee
Advertisement
Please adhere to current guidelines and observe social distancing.
Recommended
County Senior Football Championship beings todayOct 30, 2021 10:10
Kerry man dies following road traffic collision in the UKOct 28, 2021 17:10
Some Kerry late night venues may not reopen this weekend due to regulationsOct 29, 2021 13:10
Green light to extend and redevelop Killarney guesthouseOct 29, 2021 13:10
Eight new public transport routes proposed for Kerry in Connecting Ireland planOct 29, 2021 17:10