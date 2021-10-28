Advertisement

James Mc Gillicuddy

Oct 30, 2021 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
Lohar Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday at 12.45pm from Fitzgeralds funeral home to arrive in Lohar Church for 1.30pm Mass followed by burial in Derrynane Abbey

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Please adhere to current guidelines and observe social distancing.

Leave condolence
