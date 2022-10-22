James 'Jim' O'Sullivan, Haig's Terrace, Killerisk, Tralee.

James (Jim) – predeceased by his father Frank. Dear son of Josephine, loving partner of Marie and cherished father of Aodhin. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his mother, partner, daughter, brother Frank, sisters Maureen, Cathy, Jo-Jo and Mandy, brother-in-law Pat, nephews Myles, Joe, Dominic, Liam, Con, Seán, Dan, Aaron and Tom, nieces Emer and Louise, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (October 25th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Wednesday morning (October 26th) at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry