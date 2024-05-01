James (Jim) O'Connor

The death has occurred of

Rutagh Cross, Herberstown, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tullig East, Killorglin, Co. Kerry

On May 1st 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

Pre-deceased by his brother Tone and sister Mai Brick.

Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of John, Dermot, James, Niamh (Conran), Donal and Patrick, father-in-law of Margaret, Patricia, Helen, Catherine, Mary Ann and Eoin. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Daniel, Cillian, Meabh, Patrick, Colm, Joe, Isobel, Darragh, Seán, Olivia and Thomas, sister Nora, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety [V94A7Y3] on Saturday, May 4th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown [V35 ER25] arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, May 5th, at 1.30pm, funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Church Grounds, Lough Gur [V35 E281]

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Donation link

The O'Connor family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses and staff of the Mid Western Cancer Foundation, University Hospital Limerick, his GP Dr. Lynch and their kind neighbours and friends that supported them in recent weeks.