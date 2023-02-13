James (Jim) Connolly, Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel and formerly of Sligo and New York, passed away peacefully, in UHK, in his 92nd year, on Monday 13th February, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen, her daughters Joanna and Teresa and their families, his son Desmond, daughters Corrine and Patricia (USA) and their families, his sister Nancy (Meath), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Friday morning for 11.30 a.m. requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please.
