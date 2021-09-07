Advertisement
James Cotter, California, USA and St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Reposing at the Rose Room, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee this Friday from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.
Arriving at our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church on Saturday at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm.
Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Mass will live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.org
Enquiries to John or Sean at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee
Recommended
Listowel man charged with dangerous driving causing death sent forward for trialSep 7, 2021 17:09
Man airlifted to UHK following fallSep 7, 2021 17:09
Two men charged with possession of ammunition, explosive powders, guns and a pipe bomb in South KerrySep 7, 2021 21:09
Garda cordon put in place around scene of suspected north Kerry murder-suicideSep 8, 2021 09:09
3 dead following suspected murder-suicide in North KerrySep 7, 2021 23:09