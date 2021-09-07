Advertisement

James Cotter

Sep 8, 2021 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
James Cotter, California, USA and St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Reposing at the Rose Room, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee this Friday from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.
Arriving at our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church on Saturday at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm.
Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.  Mass will live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.org
Enquiries to John or Sean at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee

