James Brendan Cronin, Liscullane, Lixnaw.

Pre-deceased by his beloved son John Brendan, his mother Hannah, father Timothy, sister Nancy, brothers Paud, Michael and Thice. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Helen, children Pakie, Joan, Jim, Mary, Margaret, Bernie, Tricia and Michael, his adored grandchildren Morgan, Meábh, Zoe and Ruairí, Pakie's partner Lisa Flaherty, sons-in-law Morgan O'Flaherty and Eoin Gibbons, sisters Maureen, Joan and Peggy, brother Sean and his wife Nellie, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral cortége leaving the mortuary of University Hospital Kerry tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am via Abbeydorney, Derryvrin and Liscullane arriving at St. Michael's Church Lixnaw at 9:45am where the Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery.

The Private Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw

Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland.

Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.