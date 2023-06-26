James Barton of Knocknakilla, Kilflynn and formerly Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw, died peacefully at home (surrounded by his loving family and care team) on 27th June 2023, beloved husband of the late Ellen, adored father of Martina and dear brother of Jenny, Kathleen, Margaret and the late Tommy and Noreen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sophie & Ewan, son-in-law John, sister-in-law Philomena and her husband Harry, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning for Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Night Nurses (https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/how-to-donate) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House Private Please.