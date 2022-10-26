Jack O’Riordan, Bandon Road, Cork and late of Cahersiveen and Ballyclough, Limerick.

On October 24th 2022, unexpectedly at his family residence in Cork, Jack beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O’Donoghue) and much-loved father of Seán and Owen, dear brother of Helen and Margaret (Sr. Dolores). Brother-in-law of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter-in-law Nisha, brothers-in-law John and Paul, sisters-in-law Kitty, Breda and Frances and their families, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Friday (28th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.00pm in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, funeral afterwards to Relig Chill Fhaoláin Cemetery, Caherciveen.

Advertisement

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Caherciveen Social Services