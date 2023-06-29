Jacinta Wheatman of Bridge Road, Abbeydorney and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Jacinta is pre-deceased by her son Adam and her husband Tim. Beloved mother of Nathan, Aaron, Luke and Matthew.

Sadly missed by her loving family her sons, grandchildren Leah, Bobby, Mollie and Ellie, brother Dermot, sisters Maria, Pauline, Catherine and Imelda, daughters-in-law Liza, Natasha, Orla and Lucie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence 1 Bridge Road, Abbeydorney (V92 PT61) on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot, on Tuesday at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Jacinta’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.assumptionballyfermot.ie

In line with Jacinta’s wishes those attending her funeral are asked to wear bright colours of their choice.

House private please outside of funeral times.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind at www.guidedogs.ie/ways-to-help/donate.