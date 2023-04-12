Ina Mulhall nee Carroll of Ballyenaghty, The Kerries, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Cork City

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th April) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ina will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Miriam, Carol, Trish & Sharon.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Nell & Margaret, grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Liam (D.C.), John, Joe & Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.