Ina Gleasure of Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee, and formerly Tullig, Kilflynn.

Peacefully in the wonderful care at Our Lady of Fatima Home on 21st May 2022, dear sister of her late twin Joan and the late Robert (Bob), Jimmy, Seán & Petie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters-in-law Eileen & Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (22nd May) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ina will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.