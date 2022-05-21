Advertisement

Ina Gleasure

May 23, 2022 08:05 By receptionradiokerry
Ina Gleasure

Ina Gleasure of Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee, and formerly Tullig, Kilflynn.

Peacefully in the wonderful care at Our Lady of Fatima Home on 21st May 2022, dear sister of her late twin Joan and the late Robert (Bob), Jimmy, Seán & Petie.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters-in-law Eileen & Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (22nd May) from 5 to 7 pm.  Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ina will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus